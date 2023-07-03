Hero Splendor, Passion Get Expensive; Automaker Hikes Prices Of Its Motorcycles & Scooters

Hero MotoCorp has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023. The price increase will be around 1.5% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives. Hero MotoCorp will continue with innovative financing programs to minimise the impact on the customers. Furthermore, the company has just announced that it retailed 4,36,993 units in June 2023.

The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season.

Also, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson will unveil their first co-developed premium motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) today.



With a slew of new launches lined up during this year, Hero MotoCorp has already accelerated its rapidly expanding presence in the premium space with the unveiling of the Xtreme 160R 4V in the month of June. It offers a combination of unparalleled performance, masculine stance, smart & connected features and sharper control. The new Xtreme 160R 4V will be available in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro variant with Upside Down forks.

In June 2023, the company also launched a refreshing new range of its highly popular 100cc motorcycles – the HF Deluxe and Passion+. The four new stripes enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the HF Deluxe. The Canvas Black Edition in HF Deluxe strives to take customer aspirations to newer heights, backed by enhanced safety and convenience. Building on the strong legacy of iconic brand Passion, the new Passion+ gets a fresh touch to its youthful design while enhancing the utility and comfort factor for riders.