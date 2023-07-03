Hyundai Sells Over 50,000 Cars In June 2023; Creta, Verna, Tucson Attain Leadership Positions

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), registered a total sales of 65 601 units in June 2023. Total sales in the month of June 2023 include domestic sales of 50,001 units and export of 15,600 units. Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June’23. There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai VERNA, CRETA, and TUCSON have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY 23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon."

The company is now preparing to launch the Exter SUV in the Indian market. The launch is slated for July 10, and the carmaker has already started production of the Exter at its Chennai-based manufacturing facility.





Hyundai Exter: Design

The Exter dons a chunky rear skid plate, much like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The tail lamps on the Exter are squarish; they get a dumbbell-like glow pattern. A similar theme is used for the front LED DRLs as well. Strongly holding the place in between these tail lamps is a piano-black strip. The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertically-split units but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR.

Hyundai Exter: Interior

The Exter gets a host of best-in-class claims. The Exter is equipped with a connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features. The infotainment unit features in-built navigation and Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID displays a host of information related to drive statistics, TPMS (highline), Parking Distance, Door Open, Sunroof Open, 10 Regional + 2 Global languages as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats.

Hyundai Exter: Specs

Well, as of now, Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.