Hero Splendor, Passion XTEC, Maestro & more to get expensive, company announces price hike on bikes

Hero MotoCorp has announced to increase the prices of its two-wheeler range by up to Rs 1,000 in a bid to offset the increased cost of raw materials and manufacturing. The company revealed in a regulatory filing that it is making an upward revision to the ex-showroom prices of its two-wheeler range, comprising both scooters and motorcycles. The hike will come into effect immediately. "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation," it said, adding, the hike "will be up to Rs 1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market".

Hero MotoCorp retails a host of motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market. The range includes entry-level motorcycles, namely HF 100, which is priced at Rs 55,450, whereas the brand’s range-topper - Xpulse 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand also sells Splendor+, Passion XTEC, Glamour XTEC, HF 100, HF Deluxe, Super Splendor, Xtreme 200S, Pleasure, Desitini and more.

Also read - 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Silver Nexus Blue launched in India at Rs 72,978

Talking of company’s future plans, it is also developing new Xpulse models. Hero MotoCorp intends to take a piece of the 400 cc adventure touring motorbike market as other companies are also entering this segment. The company is getting ready to release the Hero Xpulse 400, which will have a front fairing inspired by motorcycles used in the Dakar Rally. Alongside the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and other models, the Hero Xpulse 400 will join the 400 cc adventure touring motorcycle race. The company's naked streetfighter, Xtreme, is also being developed in a 400 cc variant. The Hero Xtreme 400 will compete with motorcycles like the BMW G310R, KTM Duke 390, and others.