Hero Xpulse 200 4V bookings open again, prices start at Rs 1.30 lakh

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is an affordable adventure bike available in the country. After the first batch of bookings was sold out, bookings were closed two months later. According to Hero MotoCorp, it will focus on deliveries before taking orders for its next batch. The company had set a deadline of 45 days for the delivery of its first batch.

A Rs 10,000 advance payment is required to book the motorcycle at Hero's eSHOP. After the first batch sold out, the company temporarily closed bookings for the Xpulse 200 4V. In addition to reopening bookings, the company has increased the bike's price by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This latest price hike has not resulted in any new updates for Xpulse 200 4V. The reason is likely to be an increase in production costs. In December of last year, Hero MotoCorp increased the prices of most of its two-wheelers.

Prices were to change on January 4, 2022. Depending on the variant and model, the price would rise up to Rs 2k. Various other two-wheeler manufacturers raised their prices in January 2022. The list includes Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Kawasaki.

Xpulse 200 4V variants feature 4-valve engines as opposed to the 2-valve, OHC setup in standard Xpulse 200. Among the benefits of a 4-valve setup is improved performance. The engine gets more air, which ensures a better combustion of fuel. Power is increased, but emissions are also reduced with a 4-valve setup.

There is a 199.6cc, oil cooled motor powering the Hero Xpulse 200 4V and producing 19.1 horsepower and 17.35 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed transmission. The diamond-type frame on the Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension. This bike has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Petal discs with a diameter of 276 mm and 220 mm perform braking duties at the front and back, respectively.

