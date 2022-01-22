Yamaha Motorcycles India launches 2022 FZS-25 in two new colours, prices start at Rs 1.39 lakh

Yamaha's product line-up is updated regularly in order to keep the interest of customers and in its latest attempt, the Japanese company has added two new colour schemes for its naked quarter-litre bikes, the FZS-25 as well as the FZ-25. Matte Copper and Matte Black are two of the new shades added to the palette.

FZ-25 will be available in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours, while FZS-25 will be available in Matte Copper and Matte Black colours. No changes have been made to the bikes other than new colour options which enhance its sporty appeal. In addition to the overall aesthetics, both colour options come with copper-coloured alloy wheels. A MotoGP-inspired livery is available for the standard variant.

A 249cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine powers the bikes. It generates 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There are disc brakes (282mm at the front and 220mm at the rear) on both ends aided by dual-channel ABS. On each end, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Read also: Delhi govt installs nearly 400 EV charging points across 170 location

Standard features include all-LED illumination, a side stand with an engine shut off switch and a negative LCD instrument cluster. In addition to the gold wheels, the top-spec S variant has a long visor, brush guards on the handle grips, and brush guards on the handle grips.

A price of Rs 1,43,300 has been set for the FZS-25, and a price of Rs 1,38,800 has been set for the FZ-25 (both prices ex-showroom).

Live TV

#mute