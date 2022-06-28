Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition dimensions leak ahead of official debut

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is the most-affordable dual-sport motorcycle in the country today. At a price tag of Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom), it undercuts almost all other adventure tourers that are on sale in the country. The homegrown 2-wheeler manufacturer also sells a non-road-legal rally kit for the motorcycle, which is designed to improve the motorcycle’s off-road performance. While the rally kit is not road-legal, it only caters to a select few. Therefore, keeping the masses away from an off-road-ready and road-legal dirt bike. But now it seems that Hero MotoCorp will soon answer this issue in the form of Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition.

A recent ICAT document uploaded by the transport department reveals that the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition will measure 850 mm in overall width, 2,255 mm in length, and 1,320 mm in height. The wheelbase will stand at 1,427 mm. Alongside, Hero MotoCorp is also updating the existing rally kit, since the documents reveal new dimensions for the motorcycle with the rally kit installed. In the rally kit-installed guise, the Xpulse 200 will be 2,243 mm long, 850 mm wide, and 1,308 mm tall.

The new Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Edition will be loaded on the side of features as well. It is to get a digital instrument cluster with a host of information on display including turn-by-turn navigation and SMS and call alerts.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza specs leaked, launching in 10 variants on June 30

As for the power source, the Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Edition will be powered by a 199.6 cc BS-VI engine. The engine will churn out 14.1 kW of power while revving at 8,500 rpm. The Rally kit for the bike will have a great impact on the pricing of the motorcycle. The current standard edition of the bike is currently priced at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom).