Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India At Rs 95,000, Gets Two Variants: Price, Design, Specs, Mileage
The all-new Hero Xtreme 125R goes on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 95,000, and it will retail in two variant options.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xtreme 125R motorcycle in the country. The 125cc sports commuter motorcycle will retail in a total of two variants - IBS and ABS, priced at Rs 95,000 and Rs 99,500 (ex-showroom), respectively. As per Hero MotoCorp, the Xtreme 125R perfectly captures the aspirational needs in mobility of the gen-next customers. It’s here to “Challenge the EXtreme”, a LEAP AHEAD in terms of performance, styling, riding dynamics and safety.
