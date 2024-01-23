trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712937
NewsAuto
HERO XTREME 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India At Rs 95,000, Gets Two Variants: Price, Design, Specs, Mileage

The all-new Hero Xtreme 125R goes on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 95,000, and it will retail in two variant options.

Written By Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India At Rs 95,000, Gets Two Variants: Price, Design, Specs, Mileage

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xtreme 125R motorcycle in the country. The 125cc sports commuter motorcycle will retail in a total of two variants - IBS and ABS, priced at Rs 95,000 and Rs 99,500 (ex-showroom), respectively. As per Hero MotoCorp, the Xtreme 125R perfectly captures the aspirational needs in mobility of the gen-next customers. It’s here to “Challenge the EXtreme”, a LEAP AHEAD in terms of performance, styling, riding dynamics and safety.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry