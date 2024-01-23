Mahindra XUV700’s ADAS Helps Driver In Dense Fog, Shares Video

As North India faces extremely cold winters, it has become very difficult to drive due to heavy fog. Visibility on roads has become almost zero. Amid such conditions, a Mahindra XUV700 owner was able to drive smoothly at a decent speed with the help of the ADAS. The user has shared a video of its driving on Instagram. The video of Mahindra XUV700 using ADAS in dense fog conditions was shared on Instagram by the user Pankaj Pal Traveling Habit. In the video, the owner of the SUV can be seen getting the full driving assistance . The owner specifies that the digital instrument gauge cluster of the SUV shows the path. Despite having zero visibility on the road, the car was driving itself at a constant speed.

How Good Is Mahindra XUV700’s ADAS ?

The Mahindra XUV700 boasts Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It incorporates a comprehensive array of features. Among these are adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, lane departure warning, and a driver drowsiness system. Notably, the XUV700’s ADAS uses a combination of radar and camera-based ADAS. This advanced technology is particularly adept at navigating challenging conditions like fog, setting it apart in terms of performance and safety.

For those who are unaware, there are two main types of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): radar and camera-based, and camera-only systems. The pricier radar and camera-based ADAS utilize radio frequency signals to detect and analyze surrounding objects. Emitting electromagnetic waves, it detects distance, speed, and relative movement by interpreting reflections. This proves especially effective in challenging weather conditions like rain or snow, where visibility is impaired.On the other hand, camera-based systems rely solely on visual input. Both ADAS variants offer driving assistance, but the radar and camera-based system excels in adverse weather.