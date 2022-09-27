Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.29 lakh: Gets connected tech

Hero MotoCorp’s lineup includes a host of motorcycles from a slew of segments. The company’s naked streetfighter range now has a new update to keep the Xtreme lineup fresh. The company has launched the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition at a price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Introduced ahead of the festive season, the new special edition in all likelihood will help the manufacturer to lure more buyers. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims that it is designed for youthful buyers who love tech-laden motorcycles, as it comes equipped with the Hero Connect connectivity suite.

The Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0 Edition continues to come with the 163 cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 15.2 PS. The air-cooled motor makes the Xtreme 160R capable of doing the 0-60 kmph run in just 4.7 seconds. In terms of styling, updates include a new matte black paint scheme that comes along with red accents on the pillion grips, telescopic forks, frames and more. Also, a new belly shroud adds some freshness to the overall design.

Another crucial update on the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0 Edition comes with the Hero Connect connectivity suite that aids the rider with a host of features that includes geo fence alert, speed alert, topple alert, tow away alert, and unplug alerts.

Geo Fence alert – Sends an App Notification whenever your vehicle leaves or arrives at predefined places of interest

Speed Alert – Sends an App Notification every time the vehicle crosses the speed limit previously set by the rider

Topple Alert – Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered Mobile number and emergency contact number in case the vehicle topples

Tow Away Alert - Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered mobile number if any unauthorized vehicle activity is detected

Unplug alerts – Sends an App Notification and an SMS to your registered Mobile number if the device has been unplugged and if there is a need for the rider to intervene