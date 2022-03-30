Highway in Himachal Pradesh gets India’s 1st Rolling Barrier Guardrail system

Rolling Barrier Guardrail System was successfully installed for the first time on Nahan to the Kumarhatti section of NH 907A in Himachal Pradesh as a pilot project. This ingeniously engineered system will prevent fatal injuries, especially in the Hilly Areas.

“In line with PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance towards road accidents, our government, by adopting world-class technology, is committed to making India's roads safer than ever,” said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

A consultative committee of members of Parliament was held on March 24 with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to discuss various issues related to road safety.

The committee members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha expressed their concern over a large number of accidents and deaths on roads. It was emphasised that the number of road accidents and fatalities on roads across the country needs to be reduced through engineering, awareness, and measures of enforcement, the Union highway ministry said in a statement.

Gadkari chaired the meeting where he asked regional officers and project directors of national highways to ensure appropriate road safety measures in ongoing projects.

Other major issues discussed during the meeting included rectification of black spots, the requirement of widening of roads, provision of ambulance and trauma care facilities on national highways, GPS to alert drivers, payment of compensation to the road accident victims, maintenance and repair of roads and need to impart driving training.

The minister emphasised that effective training of drivers is the need of the nation.

Gadkari appreciated the efforts of the Save Life Foundation for its initiative to create the zero fatality corridor on national highways.

The minister urged all the committee members to conduct regular meetings of the members of Parliament of the road safety committee in their districts with the district collector, police department, PWD, and other state agencies.

A detailed presentation on the setting up of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC), Driving Training Centres (DTC) and Model Inspection & Certification Centres in the country was also made.

Gadkari asked all the members present in the meeting to send proposals for setting up driving training institutes in their constituencies.

Gadkari appreciated the efforts of the officials of his ministry and praised the work done by the NHAI, NHIDCL, TRW, and others towards road safety.

