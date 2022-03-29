हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Mumbai Police files over 2,000 FIRs in 20 days for wrong side driving

192 FIRs were registered by the city police for wrong-side driving on March 26 itself. Whereas, 391 vehicles were removed from roads in a single day on March 16, the official said.

Mumbai Police files over 2,000 FIRs in 20 days for wrong side driving
Image for representation

Mumbai Police registered over 2,183 FIRs against motorists for driving on the wrong side and further removed 4,689 abandoned vehicles from roads in the last 20 days, an official said on March 28.

On March 26, 192 FIRs were registered by the city police for wrong-side driving. Besides, 391 vehicles were removed from roads here in a single day on March 16, the official said.

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had recently asked officials to take action against motorists for wrong-side riding and to remove the abandoned vehicles from roads.

Also read: Jeep Meridian 7-seater Compass-based SUV unveiled for India, check pics

Tagging the reports on his Twitter handle, Pandey said, ''Our report card for #WrongSideDriving and #removekhatara from 6th March till 26th March. We have a long way to go. Will Do.''

A senior police official said, “For driving in the wrong direction, they register the FIRs under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others).”

"It is a bailable offence, but we have warned people that if such an act is repeated, then their driving licence will be cancelled," the official said.

After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.

(With inputs from PTI)

