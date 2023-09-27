Honda Active Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 80,734: Design, Features, Variants

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s largest scooter manufacturer, has launched the new limited edition of the Activa. The new Honda Activa Limited Edition is attractively priced at Rs 80,734 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, bookings for the new Honda Activa Limited Edition are now open, and it will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period. Commenting on the launch of the new Honda Activa Limited Edition, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Activa has revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler segment and delighted millions of Indians over last two decades. Maintaining popularity across all age groups, it is India’s most loved scooter. We are confident that the launch of this new Limited Edition Activa will further excite our customers, especially the new generation buyers.”

Carrying forward its familiar design identity, the Activa Limited Edition further amplifies India’s most loved scooter’s style persona with enhanced dark colour theme and black chrome elements, first time on an HMSI product, along with striking stripes on the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish.

Meticulously crafted for new-age young buyers, the Activa Limited Edition boasts two attractive colour shades: Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Further enhancing the overall convenience factor, it now gets alloy wheels in the DLX variant as well while the top-spec variant features Honda’s revolutionary Smart Key. At the heart of the Activa Limited Edition lies a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops 5.77 kW power and 8.90 Nm of torque.