Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India At Rs 4 Crore: Details

India’s most desirable luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India, today launched a highly exclusive and limited AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ in India. The AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ highlights the vehicle’s exceptional status as a luxury performance SUV, which has now been part of the legendary off-road family’s portfolio since 2002. The AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ will be available for exclusive allocation only for existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers only. Only 25 units of the exclusive 1,000 units made globally, will be available for the Indian market. The deliveries of the luxury performance SUV will commence from Q1 2024.

The “Grand Edition” for the first time features the AMG logo and the Mercedes Star in Kalahari gold magno. In addition, the Affalterbach emblem of the performance brand is emblazoned on the bonnet– also in Kalahari gold magno. The inlays in the front and rear bumpers, the optical underride protection in the front, the Mercedes Star in the spare wheel inlay and the spare wheel ring are also finished in this colour. The collection special model is fitted with 22-inch AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design in tech gold with a matt black central locking nut and a Mercedes star also in tech gold. This colour tone is again used in the side foiling of the “Grand Edition”.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” is also defined by the contrast of black and gold. The vehicle interior greets with an “AMG” emblem on the black door sill trims, which has illuminated borders. The seats are finished in G Manufaktur black nappa leather with contrasting gold stitching. Plaques with a gold AMG logo and gold edging are set into the backrests. The floor mats are also finished in black and decorated with gold stitching.

The roof grab handles are finished in nappa leather. The trim piece in the inlay of the grab handle on the passenger side is carbon with copper thread and bears a high-quality badge with the words “Grand Edition”. Other trim parts of the interior are finished in carbon with copper thread. The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre features a steering wheel clasp with a G 63 plaque. The AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition comes with a fully fixed configuration, including the paint, interior and alloys. However, a few configurable options are available for customers for customization.