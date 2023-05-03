topStoriesenglish2602237
NewsAuto
HONDA

Honda Announces Name Of Upcoming Mid-Size SUV; To Be Called 'Elevate'

Honda Elevate will have a design to cater to the world market and the needs of an urban consumer; furthermore, the mid-size SUV will be first launched in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Honda Announces Name Of Upcoming Mid-Size SUV; To Be Called 'Elevate'

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), today announced that its upcoming All New SUV will be named Honda Elevate. Developed as a global model, the All-New Elevate is Honda’s brand-new mid-size SUV which will have its World Premiere in India next month.

The All New Elevate represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.

Also read: Delhi Cab Users Forgot Most Items In Uber; TV, Commode Among Unique Things

Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs world-wide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal