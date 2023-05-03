Honda Announces Name Of Upcoming Mid-Size SUV; To Be Called 'Elevate'
Honda Elevate will have a design to cater to the world market and the needs of an urban consumer; furthermore, the mid-size SUV will be first launched in India.
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), today announced that its upcoming All New SUV will be named Honda Elevate. Developed as a global model, the All-New Elevate is Honda’s brand-new mid-size SUV which will have its World Premiere in India next month.
The All New Elevate represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.
Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs world-wide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate.
