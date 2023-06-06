Honda Cars India To Launch Elevate Electric SUV In 2026, 4 More SUVs To Debut

Honda has unveiled the Elevate SUV in India, the model that will lead the launch of 4 new SUVs in India. As per the latest announcement by the company, the Japanese automaker will launch these new SUVs in the nation by 2030. To lead the other models, the OEM plans to launch the Elevate in the festive season, with the bookings for the new car beginning in July. With these models in line, the company plans to make India the brand's export hub.

Besides new SUVs, the company plans on expanding its presence in the Indian electric car scene. The company will launch an all-electric version of the Elevate SUV in India in the next three years to achieve this. Meanwhile, along with the expansion plan, the Japanese automaker currently has sedans like City and Amaza in the Indian market.

The announcement from Honda Cars India comes at a time when the Indian car market is experiencing growth in the sales of SUVs. It comes at a time when the monthly sales data show at least 3-4 SUVs among the best-selling models in the Indian market.

With the Honda Elevate, the automaker can expect to have a significant share in the sales of SUVs. However, the mid-size SUV is destined to enter a tough market with competition from models like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos, which already have certain dominance among consumers.

The automaker has kept quiet on the details of the 4 other models that it plans on launching in India. However, expectations are that the automaker might make at least one of the models in the sub-4-meter category. If such an SUV is launched in India, the automaker will be tapping into a market that commands one of the biggest sales numbers in the country.

Reports suggest the corporation has boosted production at its plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, and the daily manufacturing capacity has climbed from 540 vehicles in Q1 of 2023 to 660 vehicles per day in order to make room for the Elevate and future goods.