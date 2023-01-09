Honda Cars India to launch new SUV in India SOON, first teaser released: Check details

Honda Cars India Ltd. is facing a hard time making high numbers of sales tally. Currently, the company’s bread and butter comes from the City and Amaze nameplates. It is sad that Honda's Indian car lineup still misses out on an SUV, the body style, which contributes to the major part of automotive sales in the Indian market. However, the company has now decided to take the hard step and launch a new SUV in our market. Honda Cars India has today released a new teaser image of its upcoming SUV, sharing a sneak peek of what the Indian audience will soon see from the Japanese carmaker.

The company has released the first teaser sketch of the all-new SUV, which will premiere during the summer of 2023. The all-new Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. following extensive market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.

Also read - 2023 Mahindra Thar launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh: Gets AFFORDABLE with more variants, colours, features

Upcoming Honda SUV Design

Talking of the design details, the image shows the SUV will get LED whiskers for the DRLs, integrated into the headlamp assembly. Moreover, the bonnet will be a high-set unit, and it will don a flat profile. The chin will sport a chunky scuff plate with LED fog lamps. Around the sides, larger alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, and an upright stance is visible. The upcoming SUV is expected to be based on the Honda Amaze’s platform.

Upcoming Honda SUV Specs

As for the powertrain options, Honda is likely to offer it with the City’s 1.5L NA petrol motor, which is capable of pushing out 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT. Going by the rumours, a strong-hybrid powertrain could also be a part of the package.