Honda City, Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 73,000: Check Details

Honda Cars India Limited has just unveiled the Elevate in the Indian market, and it will soon be launched by next month. Bookings for the Creta-rivalling SUV are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. However, this month, the brand is extending massive deals and discounts on its existing lineup, which comprises Honda City, Amaze, City e:HEV. The deal includes exchange bonus, cash benefit, loyalty bonus, corporate discounts, and free of cost accessories. In case you are planning to buy a Honda car this month, here’s how much you can save.

Watch Honda Elevate Review:





Honda City Discounts

For the City, the brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 73,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, the company is offering an extra exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make. Also, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000 is applicable. However, the strong-hybrid version - City e:HEV, gets a cash discount of Rs 40,000 for the V trims. Prices for the Honda City start from Rs 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV is priced from Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read - White Mother Sues US Airline For 'Blatant Racism' After Being Accused Of Trafficking Black Daughter

Honda Amaze Discounts

The compact sedan - Honda Amaze, is available with benefits of up to Rs 21,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. The sedan further gets a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Talking of the prices, the Amaze starts from Rs 7.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The Amaze is on sale with a 1.2L NA petrol motor. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and CVT.