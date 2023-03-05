Honda City Becomes India's Only Car To Offer ADAS Under Rs 15 Lakh; Check Details

Honda started the year with the launch of the facelift Honda City in the Indian market. The launch of the new sedan is a significant achievement for the brand as it is the model in its segment to have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Furthermore, the new model helps the brand plant a firm foot as a sedan manufacturer in India. It is to be noted that the car market has a heated competition among sedans for the consumer's attention, with competition among models like Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna.

Furthermore, Honda City gets an advantage over its competitors by becoming the most affordable car in the Indian market to offer ADAS. The Japanese car manufacturer has added the feature to its V trim which is the second base model just above the SV trim, and has a starting price of Rs 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, ADAS as a safety feature was only available with the e:HEV variants of the car. However, it remains to be seen what features the new-generation Hyundai Verna will offer to consumers in India.

Getting into the details of the Honda City V trim, the sedan offers features like keyless entry, push-button start, steering-mounted controls, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, camera-based ADAS, and paddle shifters with AT, along with a few other features.

Compared to the top-spec ZX trim, the car lacks multiple features like LED headlights, auto-dimming frameless IRVM, leather-wrapped steering, a fully digital instrument console, leatherette upholstery, wireless charging pad, sunroof, and more. These added features with the ZX trim come at a price of Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Talking about the powertrain, the Honda City is powered by an updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine compliant with the BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms and E20 fuel. The engine is tuned to produce 118 hp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with 6-speed MT and CVT options.