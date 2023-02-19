Shehzada Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini Gets Challaned by Mumbai Police for Flouting Traffic Rules

Kartik Aaryan is all over the news in relation to the release of his movie Shehzada. Before his latest movie's release, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. This is where the actor ran into trouble with the Mumbai Traffic Police for the wrong parking of his Lamborghini Urus worth around Rs 4.5 crore. As per the report of ANI, the actor was booked for the wrong parking of his luxury car in a no-parking zone near the temple.

The Mumbai Police, later on, shared a cryptic post with a picture of Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini Urus on Twitter. The caption on the post read, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." The post gave a reference to the actor's famous dialogue along with the names of his movies.

Although the traffic cops masked the actor's car's licence plate, the plate is still readily visible. The cops withheld information regarding the cost of the challan. It is to be noted that there are several videos of Kartik Aaryan visiting the Siddhivinayak temple before the release of his latest movie Shehzada. In the videos, the actor can be seen coming out of the temple and later getting into his luxury sports SUV.

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also features Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, and Kriti Sanon. It is an official translation into Hindi of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which starred Allu Arjun. The movie had a weak first weekend at the box office. Shehzada reportedly made Rs 6 crore on its debut day, according to trading analyst Taran Adarsh.

Besides, the luxury sports SUV Lamborghini Urus, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan owns multiple other luxury cars like the BMW 5 Series 520d, Mini Cooper S, Porsche 718 Boxter, and the most elegant of all the McLaren GT worth over Rs 4.75 crore.