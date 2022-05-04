Honda Cars India Limited has launched its much-anticipated Honda City e:HEV in the country priced at Rs 19,49,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda City e:HEV is based on the ZX variant of the 5th-gen City and is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with Strong Hybrid Electric technology. In another first for HCIL, the City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at the company's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

The Honda City e:HEV features Honda’s unique Self-charging and efficient Two Motor Electric Hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, with fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl and ultra-low emissions. Honda has also introduced its Advanced Intelligent Safety Technology "Honda SENSING" for the first time in India with the new City.

The "Honda SENSING" is an ADAS system that utilizes a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam are the features of Honda SENSING.

Apart from the Honda Sensing, the New City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features and now also works with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google. The smart watch integration is also available for 5th Generation Honda City Petrol and Diesel models for existing and new customers.

The New City e:HEV is available in a single flagship grade ZX in five colours – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Honda City e:HEV comes fully equipped with safety technologies and features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, among others. It gets ASEAN NCAP 5-star safety rating.

Commenting on the India launch of the New City e:HEV, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We believe this Self-Charging Hybrid Electric model which comes with First-in-Segment Advanced Intelligent suite of Safety technologies Honda SENSING, is the most practical solution available in the market and will help customers in making a smooth transition towards an electrified future. Besides great performance, the revolutionary self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system offers outstanding fuel economy of 26.5 km/l with ultra-low emissions. We are manufacturing the City e:HEV in India in line with our commitment towards Indian Government’s Make-in-India vision.”