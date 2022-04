Honda Car India, the Japanese carmaker and one of the oldest foreign carmaker in India is all set to unveil its much anticipated Honda City Hybrid e:HEV mid-size sedan in India. Honda City is the longest running production car in India, with first launch taking place in 1998. In the past, Honda launched hybrid sedans like Civic and Accord and will now enter the mid-size sedan segment where it has been ruling for past 2 decades. Honda had recently revealed the teaser image of the upcoming 2022 City-Hybrid e:HEV for the Indian market. The teaser shows the rear end of the car flaunting the badges saying e:HEV and ZX logo. The video also reveals that the new City Hybrid will come with the standard non RS variants as well.