Honda Click 160 ethanol-ready scooter unveiled, India launch unconfirmed

Honda has brought to light its brand-new scooter by the name of Click 160. The scooter is meant to be launched in the Thai market. The scooter's name might get confused with the Cliq sold in India between June 2017 and April 2020. The new Click 160 has a design leaning more towards being a performance-oriented scooter competing against the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Honda Click 160 gets a new design with bolder looks explicitly developed for the Asian market. The looks of the scooter embrace sharp lines projecting a more aggressive look. It is also equipped with twin LED headlamps, a blackened front apron with a black rear-view mirror and black Y-shaped alloy wheels.

The scooter will be offered with multiple options on the colour palette with colours like black, red and white. The colours are accentuated by a large front fender and Click badges on the side with a compact rear end combined with an LED tail lamp cluster and turn signals.

It also gets single-piece seat features like a USB charging option and a fully digital instrument cluster displaying vital information.

Coming to the power source, Honda Click 160 is powered by a 157cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine. It churns out 15 bhp and works in combination with a CVT automatic transmission. It is to be noted that the scooter can also fuel with 20 per cent ethanol in it.

Considering the specification of the Honda Click 160, the scooter can create a place for itself in the Indian market. However, the chances of it are very slim.

