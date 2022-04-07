At the start of this year, Maruti Suzuki vehicles on the Indian market were increased in price due to an increase in production and transportation costs. The company is now offering attractive discount offers across some of its Nexa cars like Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross along with Arena cars like WagonR, Celerio, Swift and others in April in conjunction with the start of the new fiscal year 2022-2023, to provide a little relaxation to the buyers. The discount by the carmaker includes cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts. It is to be noted that these discounts may vary with the dealership’s location.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa car discount details

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

There is a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the manual version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is the cheapest model in the Nexa series. There is currently no cashback offers on the AMT version of the Ignis. All Ignis variants are eligible for a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

There is no current cash discount available for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, but the sedan is eligible for a Rs 25,000 exchange incentive and an Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts. There are currently no official special offers available for the XL6 and the recently announced Baleno makeover.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

With the Zeta trim of the S-Cross, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs 17,000, while the same discount is worth Rs 12,000 on other trims. The current flagship of the Indo-Japanese carmaker comes with a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

The company plans to replace the ageing S-Cross with a brand-new model, which will be developed in partnership with Toyota. Current road testing is underway for this new model, and a strong hybrid powertrain is expected to drive it. There is speculation that the new SUV will launch by the end of this year.

Maruti Suzuki Arena car discount details

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The popular tallboy hatchback Maruti Suzuki Wagon R recently got an updated engine with the DualJet along with new colour options and features. The ongoing model gets engine options like the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol with manual and AMT gearbox options. Now, coming to the discounts, the 1.0-litre variants of the Wagon R get discounts of up to Rs 31,000. Similarly, the 1.2-litre variants get discount offers of up to Rs 26,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is being offered with the benefits of up to Rs 31,000 for the manual variants with the combination of an exchange bonus along with cash and corporate discounts. However, the AMT variants are available with benefits of Rs 16,000. It is to be noted that the CNG variants of the S-Presso get no offers.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio recently got its update, the updated version gets discounts of up to Rs 26,000 for all the variants along with the AMT trims. The new hatchback is one of the most fuel-efficient cars with quite a spacious cabin in the category.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks by the automaker. The car is well-known for its easy handling and accommodating design with an engine to give smooth rides. To further increase the car's popularity, it is available with cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 for the manual variants. However, the AMT variants of the car get maximum benefits of up to Rs 17,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the cars that bring good sales numbers for the company and has been around for decades in one or other versions. The ongoing model of the Alto 800 is available with the options of petrol and CNG engine options. The car is being offered up to Rs 11,000 discount on the base variant. Moreover, the other variants can avail of a discount of up to Rs 24,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been another popular seller in the automaker's arsenal. Based on the Swift, the car's design offers a similar accommodating cabin with identical engine options. The car is offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Talking about the transmission, the manual variants are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 22,000, while the AMT variants get a maximum discount of Rs 17,000 in April.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to get a new updated version; the new version's name is Brezza. Before the launch of the new version, the car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 22,000 for the month of April. It is to be noted that after the launch of the new Baleno, the new Brezza is expected to get multiple updates with the features.

