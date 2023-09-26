Honda Elevate Deliveries Begin, 200 SUVs Delivered In A Single Day

Honda Elevate is the Japanese brand’s entry to the mid-size SUV space, where the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and more fight for their share. Launched recently, the Elevate is also off to a strong start it seems. The deliveries of the Honda Elevate have already started, and the carmaker has celebrated the mega delivery event for its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate in Chennai. The event witnessed the delivery of over 200 Honda Elevate SUVs to customers in a single day.

Mr Yuichi Murata, Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. stated, “We are very excited to celebrate the mega delivery event of our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate today in Chennai. Developed specifically for the Indian consumer, the Elevate’s bold styling and impressive interiors have gained a lot of interest in the market since its global unveiling. The overwhelming response is a testament to the trust the customers have in the product. We believe the strong entry of Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open up new vistas for our brand’s presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda Family."

Honda Cars India is focusing on deliveries of the newly launched Elevate to its customers all across the country, reaffirming its commitment to providing the best-in-class products and ownership experience to customers nationwide.

The highly anticipated Honda Elevate has already made its presence felt on Indian roads. Offering a thrilling driving experience with class-leading comfort and in-cabin amenities, the Elevate is available at an introductory price ranging from Rs10.99 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to Rs 15.99 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-variant.

Designed with the concept of 'Urban Freestyler', the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. Its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, including ADAS technology of Honda SENSING ensures both comfortable and stress free drive. With four grades and ten vibrant colour combinations, the Honda Elevate offers a wide range of choices to customers.