2023 Honda Shine SP125 Sports Edition Launched In India At Rs 90,567: Details

Gearing up for the festive season, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the SP125 Sports Edition. Attractively priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new SP125 Sports Edition is a perfect amalgamation of sporty youthful character and comfortable riding experience. Bookings for the same are now open and it will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period.

Introducing Honda’s latest limited edition offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Ever since its introduction, the Honda SP125 has excited the customers with its advanced features, stylish design and thrilling performance in the 125cc premium commuter motorcycle segment. We are confident that the launch of the new SP125 Sports Edition will further delight our customers, especially the younger generation.”

Commenting on the launch of the Honda SP125 Sports Edition, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new Honda SP125 Sports Edition. With its bold appeal and modern equipment, it is here to offer you an experience that is Beyond Advanced. We believe that the new Sports Edition of the SP125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new benchmarks in its segment.”

Revolutionizing style quotient for the youth, the new SP125 Sports Edition makes a bold statement with its aggressive tank design, matte muffler cover and enhanced graphics along with new vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. It will be available in attractive Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic colour shades which makes it a complete head turner.

The SP125 Sports Edition makes you stay ahead with class-leading features while also offering the best value for money. It gets a bright LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console with a gear position indicator & other mileage information. The SP125 boasts thrilling performance with its 123.94cc, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops 8 kW power & 10.9 Nm of torque.