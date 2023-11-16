Honda Elevate Launched In Japan as WR-V: Here’s All About City-Based SUV

The newest Honda in the Indian market - Elevate, is helping the Japanese brand put more numbers on the sales tally. The Elevate is based on the Honda City’s platform and rivals the likes of other mid-size SUVs in the Indian market - Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more. Interestingly, Honda has earlier sold a crossover in India - WR-V, which was based on the City’s platform. In fact, the WR-V name is reserved for the City-based SUV/Crossover, across the globe. Making this story more interesting is the carmaker’s new move. The Japanese automaker has introduced the Elevate as WR-V in the Japanese market, while other South-East Asian markets get a different model altogether as the new-gen WR-V.

Watch Honda Elevate Review:

In the Japanese market, the Elevate is introduced as WR-V, without any changes to either its exterior or interior, whatsoever. The SUV will be sold with the same 1.5L NA petrol engine that it gets in its India-spec model. The motor puts out 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. In India, it gets two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and a CVT. A claimed mileage of 15.31 kmpl is delivered by the manual trims, while the automatic trims deliver a claimed mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

Also Read - Tata Curvv To Follow Nexon’s Footsteps; Will Get Petrol, Diesel, Electric Powertrains

Talking of dimensions, Talking of features, the Honda Elevate gets a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, which comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, climate control, a wireless phone charger, a part-digital instrument cluster, a leather-finished dashboard, a multi-function steering wheel, ADAS, powered driver seat and more. The Elevate has a tough competition to face in India. It locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and more.