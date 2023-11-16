Tata Curvv To Follow Nexon’s Footsteps; Will Get Petrol, Diesel, Electric Powertrains

Tata Motors showcased some interesting products at the 2023 Auto Expo. The pavilion gave space to Harrier EV Concept, Curvv Concept, Sierra Concept, Punch iCNG, and Altroz iCNG. While the homegrown carmaker has launched some of these products in the Indian market, the Curvv is likely to be the next one from this list. The coupe-SUV is already on test on Indian roads in what seems to be its early-stage prototype. The Curvv will be sold with a total of 3 powertrains and multiple gearbox choices. Moreover, there will be a host of variants and tonnes of features onboard.

Watch Tata Curvv Walkaround:

Tata Curvv Powertrains

The Curvv is expected to come with a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine, which could be borrowed from the Nexon. A new 1.2L or 1.5L turbo-petrol motor could be used on the Curvv. Furthermore, the Nexon EV-borrowed high-voltage electric powertrain will use an under-floor battery pack and an electric motor driving the front wheels. The gearbox options for the ICE versions of the Curvv will include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

Tata Curvv Design

Yes, a long stare at the Tata Curvv, and we are forced to go weak on our knees, pleading to Tata Motors to launch it as soon as possible. The bonnet is high-set, and the roofline tapers down like BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe. LED DRLs on the nose are ribbon-like, and tail lamps also follow the suit. On the whole, it will be the most stylish SUV on the block, once launched. Not to forget, Tata Motors has confirmed that the production-spec model will retain 80 per cent of the concept’s design.

Also Read - Top 5 Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh With Air Purifier: MG Hector To Tata Safari

Tata Curvv Interior

Talking about Tata Curvv, the interior of the model showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo was kept hidden from the sharp eyes of journalists. But, we did manage to have a sneak peek on it, and the dashboard looked sporty with accents, and colour coordinated with the paint scheme. The coupe SUV will get two displays, one for the instrument cluster and another for the infotainment unit. The Curvv will be a spacious car, and it will come with a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is expected to get a Harman-tuned audio system, 360-parking camera, powered front seats and more.