Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV To Make Debut Today, Watch It Live Here: Video

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil its upcoming mid-size SUV named as the Honda Elevate in a world premiere going to take place in India on June 6, 2023. The Honda Elevate is the company's first attempt to ride on the success of the mid-size SUVs in India, with popular cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder all being part of this segment. Ahead of the global unveil of the SUV, the Japanese automaker teased the vehicle, giving us a hint about a handful of details. You can watch the live unveil of the Honda Elevate mid-size SUV below.

Honda Elevate: Watch Live

As per the revealed details, the first thing we know is that the SUV will be called Honda Elevate and will make its world premiere today in India, followed by the launch in the Indian market and later overseas markets. The Honda Elevate will be launched later this year, around the festive season, which starts in September-October.

The car has been spotted multiple times testing and the teaser image also reveals some details of the SUV. The Honda Elevate will get a single-pane sunroof and will have an upright stance and probably a strong front-end design, bearing a large chrome grille like the Honda Amaze and Honda City. It also gets muscular wheel arches, a headlight design representing the Honda DNA, and similar other features.

Since it's a mid-size SUV, expect the length of the Honda Elevate to be around 4.3 meters, much like the competition in the segment. No new platform has been devised for the Honda Elevate and it will be based on a platform that draws from the previous Honda models in India, specifically, the Honda City, which has the similar dimensions.

The Honda Elevate is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, similar to that of the Honda City, that will be tuned to provide the SUV with good fuel efficiency. While the City gets a Hybrid mill as well, the Honda Elevate might be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol-electric strong hybrid unit at the get go. However, sources reveal that the hybrid engine will be added in the later stages.

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base version and can go upto Rs 20 lakh for the strong hybrid variants (if added to the lineup).