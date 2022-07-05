Honda Cars India is extending great deals on its model line-up for July. The company currently sells a total of 5 products in the Indian market, namely Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, City 5th-gen, and City 4th-gen. The company is also considering launching a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market that could go against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more. For now, Honda is trying to post big numbers on the sales tally with the help of exciting deals that it has up its sleeves to lure buyers. Deals of up to Rs 27,000 are applicable on purchasing a Honda car this month. So, read on to get finer details.

Honda City 5th-gen discounts

The 5th-gen avatar of the Honda City remains the best-seller in its segment. The sedan is loved for the way it looks and the super-refined petrol engine it comes with. This month, the C-segmenter is available with total benefits of up to Rs 27,396. The deal includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000, which is swappable with free accessories worth Rs 5,396. Moreover, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 is applicable, along with a customer loyalty bonus and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 each. Furthermore, a Honda car exchange discount of Rs 7,000 can also be availed.

Also read: New Mahindra Scorpio-N Sports Edition rendered as hawt-looking SUV, gets 20-inch rims - Check images

Honda Amaze discounts

The Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling models in its segment. The sedan is offered with the option of a CVT gearbox with the diesel engine, and this option makes it one of the smoothest diesel-automatic sedans in the country. The Amaze is currently available with discounts of Rs 8,000, which comprises customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City 4th-gen discounts

The 4th-gen Honda City is also on sale with some deals. The sedan can be bought with a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Unlike the 5th-gen model, the 4th-gen Honda City can also be had with the 1.5L NA petrol motor.

Honda Jazz discounts

The premium hatchback of the Japanese carmaker is currently on sale with a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The hatchback can be bought this month with benefits of Rs 25,000. The deal comprises a Honda car exchange bonus worth Rs 10 000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange benefit of Rs 7,000, and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000.

Also read: Indian Railways to change terminals for THESE trains from July 10, check list here

Honda WR-V discounts

The cross-hatchback can be purchased with total discounts of Rs 27,000. The deal comprises a discount on car exchange worth Rs 10 000, along with a Rs 5,000 customer loyalty bonus, Rs 7,000 car exchange bonus, and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Note - For further details and exact pricing, reach out to your nearest Honda dealership.

Live TV