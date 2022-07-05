Indian Railways never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to providing comfort to its rail passengers. This time as well due to operational issues in terminals, the Indian Railways is changing terminals for various trains from July 10. Most of the trains under Northern Railway will undergo changes in schedule. Trains scheduled to operate in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka will have their terminals changed. Until now, three pairs of trains which terminated at Varanasi station have now been shifted to Banaras station. From now on, the arrival and departure of these trains will be from Banaras.

Check list of trains which will get changed terminals:

-Train no. 14220, Hubli-Varanasi Express will terminate its journey at Banaras from July 11.

-Train no. 14219, Varanasi-Lucknow Express will begin its journey from Banaras with effect from July 12.

-Train no. 04202, Pratapgarh-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from 10 July 2022.

-Train no. 04201, Varanasi - Pratapgarh Express will start its journey from Banaras on July 11.

-Train no. 11071, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will terminate its journey at Banaras from July 10.

-Train no. 11072, Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express, will start its journey from Banaras from July 12.

The changes have been made for convenience of passengers and to strengthen rail infrastructure. These trains will arrive at Gorakhpur and continue its journey to Janakpur in Nepal. After completing this journey, the trains will leave for Banaras.

