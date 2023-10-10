Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS Hue Edition Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India is preparing for the festive season in full swing, and the automaker has launched new avatars of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. Christened as Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively, these special versions of the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS have been attractively priced from Rs 2,16,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can now book these motorcycles at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon across the country. The company has recently updated the H’ness range in order to comply with the new BS6 Phase-2 norms.

Styling, Colours and Equipment:

The new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition blends Honda’s iconic styling ethos with a timeless design. On the other hand, CB350RS New Hue Edition is an ideal example of great amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance. The styling quotient of both these retro motorcycles is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp).

HMSI is offering the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme. It gets new body graphics and Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank which is inspired from the legendary CB350 of 1970s. The CB350RS New Hue Edition features new Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic paint schemes with attractive tank graphics and stripes on both wheels & fenders. It also gets body colour rear grab handles and headlight cover.

The new special editions of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS feature an advanced digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). Both these retro motorcycles are also equipped with an assist slipper clutch and they get Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system as well that helps in maintaining rear wheel traction on all sorts of terrain.

Engine and Performance:

At the heart of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS is a big and powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor churns out 15.5kW power at 5,500 RPM and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read - 2024 Skoda Kodiaq Breaks Cover Globally, India Launch Next Year: Design, Cabin, Specs, Features

Price and Availability:

The new Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition has been attractively priced at Rs. 2,16,356 and the CB350RS New Hue Edition will retail at Rs. 2,19,357 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both these motorcycles will be sold via the company’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on these products.