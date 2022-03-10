हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honda

Honda launches H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS with new colour options

Honda offers the same 348.3cc, single-cylinder engine in both its H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS, however, the motorcycles have a bit different styling.

Honda launches H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS with new colour options
Image for representation

Honda launched its CB350 series in 2012 to compete with Royal Enfield's classic 350 and Bullet 350 in the modern classic segment in the Indian market. In its latest attempt to attract customers, the Japanese company has added a new colour schemes for each H'Ness CB350 and CB350RS.

Honda's official BigWing website for India does not yet feature these new paint schemes, but they have been seen on units delivered to dealerships. 

As per the latest spy images, Honda H'Ness CB350 is now available in a matte grey paint scheme. This brand-new monotone shade joins the pre-existing single-tone finishes like pearl night-black metallic, precious red metallic and matte marshal green metallic.

Also read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO launches in India, priced at Rs 12.89 lakh

Honda H'Ness CB350 is also available in dual-tone paints like Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Gray Metallic, Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, and Night Star Black with Silver Metallic.

For the Honda CB350RS, the new monotone blue shade joins pre-existing colour palettes like Black with Pearl Sports Yellow and Radiant Red Metallic colour options.

Both H’Ness and RS use the same frame, engine and transmission. Both bikes are powered by a 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which makes 21 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HondaHonda IndiaHonda MotorcycleHonda CB350
Next
Story

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO launches in India, priced at Rs 12.89 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M29S

UP Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP workers seen celebrating on bulldozer