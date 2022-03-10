Honda launches H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS with new colour options

Honda launched its CB350 series in 2012 to compete with Royal Enfield's classic 350 and Bullet 350 in the modern classic segment in the Indian market. In its latest attempt to attract customers, the Japanese company has added a new colour schemes for each H'Ness CB350 and CB350RS.

Honda's official BigWing website for India does not yet feature these new paint schemes, but they have been seen on units delivered to dealerships.

As per the latest spy images, Honda H'Ness CB350 is now available in a matte grey paint scheme. This brand-new monotone shade joins the pre-existing single-tone finishes like pearl night-black metallic, precious red metallic and matte marshal green metallic.

Honda H'Ness CB350 is also available in dual-tone paints like Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Gray Metallic, Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, and Night Star Black with Silver Metallic.

For the Honda CB350RS, the new monotone blue shade joins pre-existing colour palettes like Black with Pearl Sports Yellow and Radiant Red Metallic colour options.

Both H’Ness and RS use the same frame, engine and transmission. Both bikes are powered by a 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which makes 21 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

