Honda Mid-size SUV Snapped Again, Creta, Seltos Rival To Launch As Petrol-only Offering

A car line-up in the Indian market without a mid-size SUV isn’t a mistake. Instead, it is more like a suicidal attempt. After all, this segment gets volume in this modern world, and Honda is not interested in keeping away from it. The company will soon launch a new mid-size SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more. It was recently snapped on a test, this time around, it is caught by a better camera. Therefore, it reveals more of its design, despite donning thick sheets of camouflage.

Upcoming Honda Mid-size SUV - Design

In the new images, it is visible that the Honda SUV has a noticeable road presence. Although design highlights are neatly tucked away under the camouflage, its stance is bold, nonetheless. The bonnet is high-set and flat-ish. Also, the font face is upright, and it is expected to get a large radiator grille with a chunky slat on the top. Flanked by slim headlamps on either side, LED DRLs will utilise a slim, whisker-like approach. Moreover, the lower air dam will be accentuated by a skid plate.

Around the sides, the Honda’s Creta rivalling offering will have dual-tone alloy wheels, likely to be 17 inches. The glass area will be large with a quarter-glass in place. Also, the roof rails will add to the butchness. The tail section of the SUV will don wraparound tail lamps, and the registration plate will sit on the boot lid. The bumper is likely to get a dual-tone finish with a silver skid plate. Also, the black cladding will run across its length and breadth.

A modern yet practical layout for the dashboard is anticipated on this Honda like others. Feature list might comprise a large touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seat, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, and Honda Sensing safety suit.

Upcoming Honda Mid-size SUV - Launch Date & Specs

Under the bonnet, the powertrain will be borrowed from the City facelift, which is slated to go on sale on March 2. The 1.5L NA petrol will be utilised here in its RDE-spec avatar. It will be E20 compatible as well. Talking of the launch timeline, expect Honda's mid-size SUV to officially launch this summer.