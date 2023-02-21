topStoriesenglish2575781
NewsAuto
HONDA SUV

Upcoming Honda Mid-size SUV Snapped in India for First Time, Launch Soon

Honda Car India will soon launch a new SUV in our market, teaser images of which were released a month ago. Now, the SUV is snapped on test in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Upcoming Honda Mid-size SUV Snapped in India for First Time, Launch Soon

Last month, Honda Cars India released teaser images of its upcoming all-new SUV, which is expected to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and more. The SUV has now been snapped on test for the first time on our soil. These images are shared by Autocar India. Well, the SUV was spotted during its test run, heavily wrapped in camo. With images at our disposal now, it is easy to understand that the car showcased in the teasers looks very much identical to the mule spotted in the wild. A typical SUV silhouette is what the test mule possesses.

Upcoming Honda SUV Design

Talking of the design details, the image shows the SUV gets LED whiskers for the DRLs, integrated into the headlamp assembly. Moreover, the bonnet is a high-set unit, and it features a flat profile. The chin gets a chunky scuff plate with LED fog lamps. Around the sides, larger alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, and an upright stance is visible. The upcoming SUV is expected to be based on the Honda Amaze’s platform.

Upcoming Honda SUV Specs

As for the powertrain options, Honda is likely to offer it with the City’s 1.5L NA petrol motor, which is capable of pushing out 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT. Going by the rumours, a strong-hybrid powertrain could also be a part of the package.

Honda City Facelift Launching Soon

Alongside, Honda City Facelift’s launch is around the corner. The mid-size sedan will receive a nip and tuck job to have a sense of fresh air for its aesthetics. Design updates will be subtle and will include restyled bumpers on both ends. In fact, a new theme for the interior will be observed as well. There will be no oil burner on the City this time. Thus, it will only be sold with the 1.5L NA petrol motor.

Live Tv

Honda SUVHonda SUV TeaserHonda SUV IndiaHonda SUV SpyshotHonda

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'