Upcoming Honda Mid-size SUV Snapped in India for First Time, Launch Soon

Last month, Honda Cars India released teaser images of its upcoming all-new SUV, which is expected to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and more. The SUV has now been snapped on test for the first time on our soil. These images are shared by Autocar India. Well, the SUV was spotted during its test run, heavily wrapped in camo. With images at our disposal now, it is easy to understand that the car showcased in the teasers looks very much identical to the mule spotted in the wild. A typical SUV silhouette is what the test mule possesses.

Talking of the design details, the image shows the SUV gets LED whiskers for the DRLs, integrated into the headlamp assembly. Moreover, the bonnet is a high-set unit, and it features a flat profile. The chin gets a chunky scuff plate with LED fog lamps. Around the sides, larger alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, and an upright stance is visible. The upcoming SUV is expected to be based on the Honda Amaze’s platform.

Upcoming Honda SUV Specs

As for the powertrain options, Honda is likely to offer it with the City’s 1.5L NA petrol motor, which is capable of pushing out 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT. Going by the rumours, a strong-hybrid powertrain could also be a part of the package.

Alongside, Honda City Facelift’s launch is around the corner. The mid-size sedan will receive a nip and tuck job to have a sense of fresh air for its aesthetics. Design updates will be subtle and will include restyled bumpers on both ends. In fact, a new theme for the interior will be observed as well. There will be no oil burner on the City this time. Thus, it will only be sold with the 1.5L NA petrol motor.