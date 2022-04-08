Honda offers massive discounts on City, Amaze and more in April 2022

Honda Cars India had a rough end for FY22. However, the Japanese automaker plans to start the new financial year with better numbers on the sales chart. To achieve the said goal, the automaker has announced discount offers across its model line-up for April 2022. During the month of April, Honda cars receive benefits of up to Rs 33,158. It is to be noted that these offers vary with the model and location of the dealership.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is one of the hatchbacks from the automaker that get the max discount offer of up to Rs 33,158. The offers comprise a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories of up to Rs 12,158. In addition, the customers can have the benefits of up to Rs 5,000 on an exchange offer. The company also offers an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. The customers can also avail of Rs 4,000 as a corporate discount.

Honda City (fifth gen)

One of the famous sedans from the Japanese automaker Honda City is about to get a Hybrid version. But before that, the car is being offered with the benefits of Rs 30,396. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 available, as well as FOC accessories worth up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also get a Rs 5,000 discount on car exchange. Honda customers can also get a 5,000-rupee loyalty bonus and a 7,000-rupee exchange bonus. A corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also available from the company.

Honda WR-V

In April 2022, the Honda WR-V would be eligible for up to Rs 26,000 in benefits. This includes a Rs 10,000 exchange discount and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount. Existing Honda customers can also get a 5,000-rupee loyalty bonus and a 7,000-rupee Honda automobile exchange bonus.

Honda City (fourth gen)

The comparatively older fourth-gen version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with the benefits of Rs 20,000. Adding to it, the customers can have a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. It also gets a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda Amaze

This month, the Honda Amaze is eligible for up to Rs 15,000 in rewards. This includes a Rs 4,000 corporate discount. Existing Honda customers can also get a 5,000-rupee loyalty incentive and a 6,000-rupee Honda automobile exchange bonus.

