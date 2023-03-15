Honda Shine 100 Motorcycle Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 64,900

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its most affordable and fuel-efficient mass motorcycle – Shine 100 in India starting at Rs 64,900. The Shine 100 carries forward the brand's dominance in the 125 cc motorcycle segment in the form of Honda Shine 125 cc and promises advanced technology in entry-level 100 cc commuter segment to the buyers. The Honda Shine 100 is developed with as many as 12 patent applications, said HMSI in a press statement. HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.

Honda Shine 100: All-new 100cc Engine

At the heart of Honda Shine 100 is an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The engine promises maximum efficient combustion, while minimizing friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine. This new 100cc engine gets an external fuel pump fitted outside the fuel tank to reduce the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

Honda Shine 100: Comfort and Convenience

The long seat (677mm) of the Honda Shine 100 provides ample space for rider and the pillion for long distances and has a uniquely designed tank with narrow leg opening angle, giving the rider an enhanced knee grip, said Honda. The optimum seat height (786mm) allows easy ground touch for average height Indian riders.

It also gets Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor to prevent engine start while the side stand is engaged, enabling safe ride. The Honda Shine 100 also gets the patented Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer. It gets a Long Wheelbase of 1245 mm and a high ground clearance of 168mm.

Honda Shine 100: Design

The design of the Honda Shine 100 is inspired from the Shine 125, and gets a new overall graphic theme with a front cowl, all black alloy wheels, practical aluminum grab rail, tail lamp and sleek muffler.

Honda Shine 100: Colour options

The Honda Shine 100 will be available in 5 colour options (Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes).

Launching the all-new Shine 100, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India.

We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey.”