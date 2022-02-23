हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Polo production to cease after 12 years of run in India: Report

Volkswagen can introduce sixth-generation Polo to replace the current Polo in India, but it will be modified to meet the country's sub-4-metre tax regulations.

Image for representation

Volkswagen is set to stop producing the Polo, which has been available in India for nearly 12 years. Volkswagen has been manufacturing the premium hatchback in Chakan, Maharashtra since 2010 and it is VW's first model to be manufactured locally.

According to the source, Polo and Vento will cease production in Q2 of 2022 as Vento sales will run until May, while Polo reservations will be stopped in June. Throughout its lifespan, the VW Polo has received several small updates designed to keep it relevant, and has used a variety of engines.

Despite the fact that the Polo may be at its end in India for now, it seems plausible that a replacement based on the MQB-A0-IN platform might be in the pipeline. According to reports, Volkswagen may bring the sixth-generation Polo to India, although it may need major modifications to comply with India's sub-4-metre tax rules.

Read also: Tata Motor launches Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari Kaziranga Edition models in India

The current Volkswagen Polo is available with two engine options, a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 75 HP of power and 95 Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 109 HP of power and 175 Nm of torque.

