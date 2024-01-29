trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715199
Hyundai Creta N Line Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Check all Details

Recently Hyundai Creta N Line  SUV was spotted during an ad shoot, creating hypes among the vehicle lovers. Check here to know what all can be expected from this upcoming SUV.

 

Vehicle enthusiasts now have another reason to get all hyped up as the highly anticipated Hyundai Creta N Line  SUV recently caught attention during an ad shoot in Pune. It is expected that this SUV is likely to carry features same as Hyundai Venue N Line and i20 N Line. Let’s take a look at what this upcoming SUV will bring to the market.

Hyundai Creta N Line Features

The Hyundai Creta N Line SUV is expected to get N Line-specific design elements like sportier front and rear bumpers. It is likely to get red accents around the lower part of this premium SUV. From the recent spy shots, it appears that the SUV might come with  large 18-inch wheels. The SUV was spied in in blue and matte gray colors.
If we talk about the interior of this SUV, it can come with an all-black interior color theme. It is also expected that Hyundai Creta N Line can get  specific interior bits like the steering wheel and gearshift lever. Notably, all the spy shots of Hyundai Creta N Line SUV were released by the Autonation India.

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications

It is speculated that the Creta N Line will feature the new 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine that makes 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque. It can come with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission coupled with the engine. However, there is also a probability that Hyundai could provide it with a 6-speed manual transmission, the same as Verna.

The N Line can also include a retuned suspension setup, reworked steering dynamics and a sportier exhaust. The recent appearance of this upcoming SUV indicated that the launch is nearing, fueling anticipation among the enthusiasts. However, the company has not announced anything officially.

 

