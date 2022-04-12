Hyundai Creta SUV awarded 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in India. The SUV is well-known for its comfort and design features. The latest Global NCAP crash tests results on Creta have now shown where the SUV stands in terms of safety. The car managed to get a 3-star rating on the test. It is to be noted that the base E variant of the Creta was used for the crash test, and it comes without certain safety measures like side and curtain airbags.

The Creta was tested with a frontal offset crash test at a speed of 64km/h. As per the Global NCAP report, the SUV's body is 'unstable' and not capable of 'withstanding further loadings. In addition, the test rated the footrest of the car as unstable. It is to be noted that Creta scored 8 points out of 17 points for adult protection.

Furthermore, Global NCAP says that the driver's head was recorded as 'adequate', whereas for the passenger, it was 'good'. Moreover, both the driver and co-driver dummies were recorded as having 'good' protection for the neck. However, the chest protection data was marginal for the driver and 'good' for the co-driver.

Similarly, protection for the driver and front passenger's knees was recorded as 'marginal'. It further said that both of them can come in contact with 'dangerous structures' behind the dashboard.

The Hyundai Creta also received a 3-star rating for child occupant protection, scoring 28.29 out of a possible 49 points. Because the Creta's base model lacks ISOFIX child seat anchorages, the child seats had to be secured with seat belts.

The three-year-old front-facing dummy's seat belt did not prevent excessive forward head movement, and the chest protection was rated as 'poor' by the safety watchdog. The 1.5-year-old rearward-facing dummy, on the other hand, had good head and chest protection.

The Hyundai Creta also lacks a basic three-point seatbelt for all passengers, as well as standard ISOFIX child seat anchorages, which are only available from the SX Executive trim level forward, according to Global NCAP.

In a crash test conducted by Global NCAP in 2020, the Kia Seltos, which is based on the same K2 platform as the Hyundai Creta, received a 3-star rating. In addition, other vehicles like the Hyundai i20 received 3-star, and Toyota Urban Cruiser received 4-star in the Global NCAP crash tests. Furthermore, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger also scored 4-stars in the tests.

