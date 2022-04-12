Hyderabad Police started a special drive to remove black films from the cars. Since this programme started, Hyderabad Police has been on a spree of issuing challans to Telugu celebrities and stars. In the most recent update, the state traffic police issued a challan of Rs 700 in the name of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya for the black film on the windshield of his Toyota Vellfire MPV.

At the time of the incident, the police were in the middle of conducting their routine check regarding the drive. It is to be noted that Naga Chaitanya was present in the car when the challan was issued by the police. As per the reports, the incident occurred on a check post in Jubilee Hill in Hyderabad.

Earlier, superstar Allu Arjun's Range Rover was fined for a similar reason, and before that, actor Kalyan Ram was issued a challan for the same reason. Naga Chaitanya was allowed to leave the spot after paying the sum he needed to pay as the fine. It is to be noted that the state police have issued several warnings and alerts regarding the ongoing programme.

The Toyota Vellfire MPV, Naga Chaitanya, sports an all-black colour. The car has been completely de-chromed to give it a full black finish along with a fully opaque black tint on the windscreen. Black tints are illegal in India. However, this does not affect their popularity among the celebrities who need them to maintain their privacy.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun's challan was the courtesy of a similar look that Range Rover features. The star's SUV named 'Beast' flaunts an all-black look, complete with black tints on the windscreen.

The use of tinted windows on vehicles is illegal in India under the MV Act. The rule was made to reduce the crimes that take place inside a vehicle. It is strictly enforced in the Metropolitan cities of the nation, including cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

