Hyundai

Hyundai Creta SUV imagined as a 6x6 pickup-truck looks solid: Check here

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Creta in India very soon and the pickup truck is just an artist’s imagination.

Image for representation

One of the most popular SUVs in India is the Hyundai Creta. Its look and features made it a big hit among buyers in a short time after its release in 2020. Today we have a digital representation of Hyundai Creta 6x6 concept pickup truck created by digital artist Amogh Renus (@amgstop). See what changes are made to the SUV to give it this rugged 6x6 appeal.

Located at the front are the iconic Creta split headlamps with the chrome grille. Besides the black bumper on the front, the rest of the vehicle is painted bright red with silver stripes running along the roof and C-pillars.

Those wheels have a large set of off-road tyres mounted on them as well as the car is equipped with off-road shock absorbers. The ride height has been raised because of which new side steps have been added to help with egress and entrance.

On the back of the SUV, we can still see the same taillights found in the stock Creta. The image further shows that the spare wheels have been stowed at the back in the Dakar style, with belt straps holding them in place. This setup covers the vast majority of the loading bay. At the rear of the vehicle, there is a black bumper, as well as a custom roof rack and two LED light bars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amogh Renuse (@amgstop)

Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 115 PS and 143 Nm of torque, a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine with 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Tags:
HyundaiCretaHyundai SUVHyundai India
