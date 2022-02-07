New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get THIS first-in-segment feature, bookings open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited premium hatchback - the new Nexa Baleno. Prospective buyers can book the Baleno by paying Rs 11,000 at the Nexa dealerships or through an online sales channel. The new Baleno will boast of a refreshed design, added features including a segment-first feature among other changes.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno's first teaser reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.

The new Baleno will feature the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop. It will continue to get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Other mechanicals are expected to remain the same.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to rival against the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Volkswagen Polo.

