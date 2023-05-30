Hyundai Exter Rear Fascia Revealed, Dons Large Skid Plate: Here's All About The Upcoming SUV

Hyundai Exter is an upcoming product that Hyundai is betting big on, as it will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and of course, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The Exter is set to make its debut in the Indian market on June 10. In fact, India will be the first market for the Hyundai Exter. The South Korean brand has already revealed the front and side view of the car in a set of images. Also, key details about its first-in-segment features are also shared. Now, the company has released a new image that shows the rear fascia of the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

The attractive design philosophy of the #HyundaiEXTER continues at the rear too. This SUV's bold looks along with a prominent rear skid plate will surely make heads turn.

Think outside. Think EXTER.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Design

In the new image, the Exter can be seen donning a chunky rear skid plate, much like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The tail lamps on the Exter are squarish; they get a dumbbell-like glow pattern. A similar theme is used for the front LED DRLs as well. Strongly holding the place in between these tail lamps is a piano-black strip.

The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertically-split units but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Interior

In the typical Hyundai propaganda, the feature list will be the longest in the segment. Also, the cabin will be spacious, given its boxy outline. The word ‘practicality’ is expected to be the go-to nature of the cabin. The Hyundai Exter will get a voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof that will respond to voice commands like “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky”. Also to help owners capture each memorable experience with Hyundai Exter, this SUV features a dashcam with dual cameras that boasts of front & rear cameras, a 5.84 cm (2.31”) LCD Display, Smartphone app-based connectivity and multiple recording modes.

Additionally, the dashcam also supports full HD video resolution and allows users to capture pictures from both the front and rear cameras. Dashcam with dual-camera features different recording options like Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse)to enhance customer experience. Also, it is confirmed that the Hyundai Exter will come with 6 airbags as a standard fitment across the range.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Specs

Well, as of now, Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.