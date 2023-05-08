topStoriesenglish2604514
Hyundai Exter Small SUV Revealed: Bookings Open, Gets CNG Variants - Check Pics

Bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Exter SUV are now open against a token of Rs 11,000, and the company has revealed the design of its new SUV in a set of images.

May 08, 2023

Hyundai Exter is revealed in new images, and the South Korean brand has started accepting bookings against a token amount of Rs 11,000. Customers can now book Hyundai EXTER at Hyundai Dealerships across India or online via Click To Buy portal. The Hyundai EXTER will retail with 3 powertrain options- 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT(Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission. HMI will offer the Hyundai EXTER in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

The Unique colour ‘Ranger Khaki suits the new SUV like no other. This color reflects one’s exploration desires while celebrating the thrill of setting out in the world. Hyundai EXTER will rejuvenate customer aspirations with a contemporary and unique take on SUV design. The façade features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this SUVs modern appeal. The exceptional SUV design is amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps and Sporty Skid Plate, while the unique EXTER emblem on the front highlights this SUV’s bespoke appeal.

The dynamic side is further accentuated with Diamond Cut Alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches & side sill cladding that builds on this SUV’s outdoorsy persona. Hyundai EXTER also features a floating roof design which is further enhanced with Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and Sporty bridge type Roof Rails that summarizes this SUV’s youthful and modern persona. 

Commenting on commencement of bookings for Hyundai EXTER, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,“We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’sposition as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers."

