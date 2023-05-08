Simple One Electric Scooter's Production Starts Ahead Of May 23 Launch, Gets 236 Km Range

Simple Energy has finally rolled out its much-awaited electric 2-wheeler- the Simple One from its Shoolagiri facility in Tamil Nadu. With the official launch scheduled for May 23rd, the company is all set to enthral customers by providing one of the longest ranges among electric two-wheelers, which will alleviate their range anxiety. In addition to this, the company is also gearing-up to commence the deliveries of its flagship product to customers who have been patiently waiting for its arrival. The battery pack in the Simple One meets the highest safety standards, making it the only e-scooter with the safest battery.

It boasts of faster speed, improved aesthetics, battery systems, and powertrains - setting an unparalleled standard for safety. With more products in the pipeline and its core focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility.

The Simple One got the consumers' attention at the time of unveiling with the claim of offering a 236 km range and an acceleration from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The company claims that the scooter will have a top speed of 105 kmph.

All of this will be achieved by the scooter having a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh with an 8.5 kW electric motor that gives it a torque of 72 Nm. The company offers CBS and disc brakes in the EV to control this power. Furthermore, it gets features like a 20-litre of storage under the seat.

Upon launch, the scooters in India will be available in four colour schemes. These colours include Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White, and Namma Red. To complement it, the Simple One electric scooter will have features like a touchscreen instrument cluster with connectivity features.