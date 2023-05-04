Hyundai Exter SUV Exterior Design Leaked In Spy Shots Ahead Of Unveil: See Pics

Hyundai is developing an entry-level SUV - Exter, that will rub shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, and Citroen C3. The company teased the masses with design sketches of the Hyundai Exter. Interestingly, the production-spec version of the car was recently spotted in Seoul, South Korea, giving a clear view of what the Exter will look like. More importantly, these images clear the air that Hyundai is bringing the Casper to the Indian market. Instead, the Hyundai Exter is an all-new SUV, ground up. These pictures come courtesy of Seoul_Car_Spottings.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Exterior

In terms of looks, this design seems a little to masculine from the front. The upright face has aggression packed in, and the LED DRLs are dumbbell-shaped. A similar glow pattern for the square-shaped tail lamps is visible. The Exter gets vertically-split headlamps, with projectors in place. Also, chunky black cladding is used to make it look rugged. The bonnet is flat, and the overall stance is very boxy. Around the rear, it gets an upright tailgate. Alloy wheels feature a diamond-cut finish, and a shark-fin antenna can also be seen. Moreover, the C-pillar is designed in a slightly awkward fashion. However, the design reminds a lot of the Fiat Panda.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Interior

On the inside, the Hyundai Exter will feature a more practical cabin, in comparison to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Thanks to the upright proportions. The feature list will be long enough to make it stand out from the competition. It might come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, all-digital dash, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel and more. An electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and keyless entry are likely to be a part of the package.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Specs & Price

On the mechanical bits, it is expected to source power from the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor of the Venue. The twin-tip muffler is a giveaway of the same. Also, the entry-spec models might be offered with the 1.2L NA petrol motor. Transmission options will include an iMT and MT. The launch is expected to happen by the festive season this year with an expected starting price of nearly Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-showroom.