Hyundai Exter SUV Design Details Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Check Features, Dimension

Hyundai is setting up the stage for the launch of the Exter in India. The new compact car is set to be launched in India on July 10. Before the South Korean automaker officially lifts the curtain off the car, the company has revealed the interior and exterior details of the new model. As per the latest revelations, the car will come with multiple new design elements, features, and technology. It is to be noted that bookings for the new Exter are ongoing with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The deliveries of the car will begin soon after the official launch.

Based on the newly released pictures, the Hyundai Exter will have projector headlamps and LED DRLs (with a fresh H-shaped design), complemented by a parametric front grille. Furthermore, the car gets an edgy design with lines accentuating the curves as presented on the bonnet. Adding to it, there are multiple elements like dual-tone alloys, electric sunroofs, and others, adding to the car's uniqueness. It gets a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and a height of 1,610 mm. Five trim levels are available for the new Hyundai Exter: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

The interiors of the Hyundai Exter's seats are upholstered in leatherette with the car's name on it. It sports features like 7 ambient sounds, 8 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display unit, 60 connected features with Hyundai Bluelink, and more. To keep the car updated with modern features, it gets Car Voice Command via Alexa with 10 regional and 2 international languages.

Similarly, the South Korean automaker has focused on the car's safety features. It gets 6 airbags as a standard safety feature. Apart from this, it includes features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), 3-Point Seat Belt with seatbelt reminders for all seats, a burglar alarm that is a first for the segment, and ABS with EBD. TMPs and a dashboard camera are two other segment-first safety innovations. ISOFIX anchors, a headlight escort functionality, and a rear parking camera are also included.

The car will be powered by 1.2-l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) engine with the option of a 1.2-l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped working with a 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and options of Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and with 5-speed Manual transmission.