Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fan Flaunts 'NMODI' Car Number Plate In US

A Prime Minister Modi fan in Maryland, USA, who flaunts an 'NMODI' car number plate, said the PM is an inspiration to him, and he is eagerly waiting to welcome him to the US.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," said Raghavendra. Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, the Indian Tricolour was seen outside the White House, in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

An Indian national residing in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, "It's really an honour and pride to see the tricolour. I go across the United States for my work purpose carrying a tricolour."

#WATCH | A 'fan' of PM Narendra Modi flaunts "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland, USA pic.twitter.com/AO5WRwdGoa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

PM Modi is all set for his first state visit to the US next week. From June 20-24. PM Modi will address the Joint Sitting of the US Congress and will also meet a number of American politicians, prominent citizens as well as noted personalities from the diaspora.

Meanwhile, on the South Lawn of the White House, practice for the ceremonial welcome of PM Modi is underway. Children were seen practising for the Indian PM's welcome ceremony.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. Recently, US Congressman Buddy Carter said the country looks forward to hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a joint session of the US Congress.

"US-India relationship is very important. We are looking forward to hearing PM Modi address the joint session. PM Modi has served the people well," said Carter on PM Modi's visit to the US.

US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on the PM's visit to the US said: "Next week, we will be honored to have him (PM Modi) address a joint meeting of the Congress underscoring the significance of the relationship between the US and India." Smith said the bond between US and India is not just an alliance, it is a strategic and global partnership.