Hyundai i20 diesel to be DISCONTINUED by next year? New emission norms to kill various models

Yes! It is not out and loud - new stringent RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms are set to kick in by April 1, next year. Therefore, carmakers will tune their cars to comply with new emission norms. However, several models will face extinction due to these norms, and one of these will be the new Hyundai i20. However, only the diesel variants of the hatchback are likely to be discontinued as per recent reports by multiple media outlets. Well, other cars of a similar order could be discontinued as well. Models like the Tata Altroz diesel could be a part of the list.

Talking of the Hyundai i20, it is currently one of the very rare diesel hatchbacks that are on sale in the country. It comes with a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 100 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. Moreover, it comes equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. This same powertrain is also used on the Hyundai Venue, Verna, Creta and Alcazar, but in a higher state of tune. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Hyundai will tune this oil burner to comply with new emission norms. Also, the company has recently axed the diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Well, the Hyundai i20 is also available with 2 other engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The former belts out a rated power output of 82 PS and 114 Nm of max torque, whereas the latter pushes out a rated power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm. The 1.2L kappa unit can be either paired to a 5-speed stick shift or a CVT. On the other hand, the turbo-petrol unit is available with two transmission choices - 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.