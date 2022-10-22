Maruti Suzuki to launch Toyota Innova Hycross based premium MPV in India, to sit above Ertiga and XL6

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are launching products under their strategic partnership. Earlier, we have seen Toyota-badged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza. However, now Maruti Suzuki has started to use products and powertrains from Toyota, the most recent one being the full-hybrid power plant seen on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The next product that will go on sale under this partnership will be a Maruti Suzuki MPV that will sit over the Ertiga and XL6 in the company's lineup. This new MPV will be based on the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross, which will be sold with a hybrid powertrain.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki MPV will be based on the TNGA-C architecture. Also, it will be the first-ever product from Toyota that will go on sale with a Maruti Suzuki badge in the Indian market. The country’s largest carmaker will retail it via its Nexa chain of outlets. Also, it will feature different styling in comparison to the Toyota Innova Hycross, which will go well with Maruti Suzuki’s product lineup.

Also, on the interior, the MPV will feature a slightly revamped interior, in comparison to Toyota’s iteration. Two arrangements for the seating layout are expected on this upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV - 6-seater and 7-seater. Since it will use a monocoque architecture this time, the MPV will have a flat floorboard and more interior space, along with tighter dynamics and ride quality.

The new hybrid avatar of the Toyota Innova and its Maruti Suzuki-badged version will get an FWD layout with two powertrain choices - 2.0L petrol and 1.8L petrol, with a strong-hybrid architecture. Moreover, the launch of this premium Maruti Suzuki MPV is expected by sometime next year. However, the Toyota Innova Hycross is slated to make its way to Indian shores by November this year.